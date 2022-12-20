Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.60

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
