Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.60

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

