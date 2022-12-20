Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,440 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Bank of America stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

