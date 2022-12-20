Bank of America Downgrades ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

