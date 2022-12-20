Bao Finance Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $817.07 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

