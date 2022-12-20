Barclays Cuts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $10.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,013. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

