Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 47,451 shares.The stock last traded at $93.29 and had previously closed at $92.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

