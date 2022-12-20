Bend DAO (BEND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.29 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $38.29 million and $212,083.10 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

