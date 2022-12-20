Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 697,716 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 366,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,009,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

