Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of BMEA opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $232.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -1.80. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

