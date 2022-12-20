Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Trading Up 8.1%

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.99 and last traded at C$7.91. Approximately 63,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 89,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.32.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.94.
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
