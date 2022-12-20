Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Reaches $1.90 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00011237 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $23.12 million and $3.58 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.67 or 0.05035013 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00495319 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.36 or 0.29347916 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 2.0518766 USD and is down -22.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,276,777.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

