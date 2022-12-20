BitcoinBR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $629.53 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 72.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $629.53 and approximately $5.41 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

