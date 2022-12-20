BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $867.14 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

