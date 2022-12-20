BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Tops $0.0007

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $662.42 million and approximately $158,098.91 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $850.67 or 0.05035013 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00495319 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.36 or 0.29347916 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
