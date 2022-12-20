Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

