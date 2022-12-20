BNB (BNB) Price Hits $250.67 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $250.67 or 0.01483667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $40.10 billion and $714.47 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,629 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,768.18579748 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 249.34272484 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1157 active market(s) with $790,902,515.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

