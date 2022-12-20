Bobcoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.76 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $71,509.43 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $890.99 or 0.05296244 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00500590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.75 or 0.29660212 BTC.

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bobcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

