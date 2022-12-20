Bondly (BONDLY) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $29,748.56 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

