Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $30.80

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $1,452,522 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

