Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $5.87

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Barclays decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.17) to €5.40 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 1,927,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

