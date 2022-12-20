Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $143.91

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $127.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More

