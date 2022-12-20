Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,933. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

