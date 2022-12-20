Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

