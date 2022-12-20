BTS Chain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $95.28 Million (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $688.43 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $890.99 or 0.05296244 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00500590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.75 or 0.29660212 BTC.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.