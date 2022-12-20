Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $120.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. Bunge has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

