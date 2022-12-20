Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.9% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. 38,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,437. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

