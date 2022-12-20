Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $640,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $3,426,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,651. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

