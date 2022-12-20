C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Down 9.5%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34. 15,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 4,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.04 million during the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

