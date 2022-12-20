Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. 244,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,720,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

