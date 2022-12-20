Capitol Family Office Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 3.5% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

UNP stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,689. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average of $213.68. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.