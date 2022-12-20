Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.05

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.46, with a volume of 1262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Caribbean Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.84. The firm has a market cap of C$510.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Caribbean Utilities

(Get Rating)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.