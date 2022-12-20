Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,241 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

