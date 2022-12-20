Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.