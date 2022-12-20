Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.13 and its 200-day moving average is $244.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

