Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $29.55 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 165,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

