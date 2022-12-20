Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,696 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Shares of SYK opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average is $215.47. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.