Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 14,785 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sprout Social worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

