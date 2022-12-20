Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,087,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of X traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 71,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,988,274. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.18.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

