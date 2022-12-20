Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,668 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Premier makes up about 3.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Premier worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.32. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,353. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

