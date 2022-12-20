Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

