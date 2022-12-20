Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 0.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.20. 39,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,829. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $107.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91.

