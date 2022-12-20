Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 15.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366,542 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,794,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.