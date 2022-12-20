Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC traded down $17.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $584.00. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $675.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

