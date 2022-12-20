Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Employers comprises about 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

