Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $321,576. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. 11,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

