Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355,983. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

