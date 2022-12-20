Cartier Iron (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Cartier Iron Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Cartier Iron

Cartier Iron Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

