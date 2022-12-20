Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,504 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 603,541 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 458,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

