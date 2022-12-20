Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,698 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

NYSE TEL opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.82. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

