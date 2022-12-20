Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $404.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.